Reviewing Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Sage Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals 8.02% 4.56% 3.88% Sage Therapeutics -7,706.84% -63.81% -56.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Sage Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals $227.19 million 4.52 $115.55 million $2.11 8.86 Sage Therapeutics $6.87 million 607.87 -$680.24 million ($13.38) -6.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Sage Therapeutics. Sage Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Sage Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1 4 2 0 2.14 Sage Therapeutics 0 9 9 0 2.50

Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.29, suggesting a potential downside of 12.86%. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $80.05, suggesting a potential downside of 0.23%. Given Sage Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sage Therapeutics is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Sage Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its products under development include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) for the treatment of jet lag disorder, smith-magenis syndrome, pediatric Non-24, and delayed sleep phase disorder; FanaptÂ® (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar disorder and a long acting injectable formulation program for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, gastroparesis, and motion sickness. The company's products under development also comprise VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist for the treatment of psychiatric disorders; and a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation, as well as for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders, including cholera. It markets its products in the United States, Europe, and Israel. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases. In addition, its product pipeline comprises SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain. Further, the company is developing SAGE-904, an oral therapy that is in Phase I clinical trial for disorders associated with NMDA hypofunction; and SAGE-689 for intramuscular administration. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of SAGE-217; Biogen Inc. to develop and commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) for various depressive disorder, postpartum depression, and other psychiatric disorders, as well as SAGE-324 for essential tremor and other neurological disorders; and Biogen MA Inc. and Biogen International GmbH for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products containing SAGE-217 molecule and products containing the SAGE-324 molecule. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.