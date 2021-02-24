Reviewing Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ING Groep alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ING Groep and Westpac Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 1 1 7 1 2.80 Westpac Banking 0 2 3 0 2.60

ING Groep currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.28%. Given ING Groep’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ING Groep is more favorable than Westpac Banking.

Profitability

This table compares ING Groep and Westpac Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 14.79% 4.92% 0.28% Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ING Groep and Westpac Banking’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $20.51 billion 2.12 $4.37 billion $1.38 8.10 Westpac Banking $24.94 billion 2.65 $4.77 billion $1.33 14.42

Westpac Banking has higher revenue and earnings than ING Groep. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westpac Banking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Westpac Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ING Groep has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westpac Banking has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ING Groep beats Westpac Banking on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, secured and unsecured lending, and insurance products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, and overdraft services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products. The company also provides merchant and payment, corporate and institutional, transaction banking, financial market, corporate and structured finance, trade and supply chain financing, and industry specific banking and treasury services, as well as online banking services. It serves individuals; micro, small, and medium enterprises; commercial business and private wealth clients; and commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.