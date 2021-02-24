Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Stock Price Up 19.8%

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)’s stock price rose 19.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 5,660,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,888% from the average daily volume of 284,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $306,000.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

There is no company description available for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp.

