REVV (REVV) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.46 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $35.46 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00517047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00068298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00083655 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00489957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00074623 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,009,392 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

Buying and Selling REVV

