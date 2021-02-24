Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $49.52 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,395,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

