Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTMVY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,953. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

