RingCentral, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RingCentral in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

NYSE:RNG opened at $390.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.45. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.65 and a beta of 0.70.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 1,904 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.30, for a total value of $562,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,853 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.68, for a total value of $1,139,255.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,369,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,195 shares of company stock valued at $55,038,088 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

