Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,312 ($82.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,958.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,163.37. The company has a market cap of £78.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

