Roni Mamluk Sells 33,126 Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38.

Roni Mamluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $292,573.98.

NASDAQ:AYLA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 35,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AYLA shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

