Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69,277 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $212.11 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $414.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.