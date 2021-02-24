Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,542,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,584,000 after acquiring an additional 256,514 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,252,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 189,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after purchasing an additional 797,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.