Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Alliant Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

