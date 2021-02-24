Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.09% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PRG stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

