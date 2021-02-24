Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 215,157 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215,157 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

