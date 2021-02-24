Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $48.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

NYSE:CF opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

