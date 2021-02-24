Royal Bank of Canada Raises ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 7,500

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 5,668 ($74.05) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,073.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,839.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,844 ($76.35).

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

