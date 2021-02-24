Royal Bank of Canada Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $445.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $371.18.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $377.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.39. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.89 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,736,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,502,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

