Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to $14.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $14.75 to $14.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

