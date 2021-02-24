Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $123,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

