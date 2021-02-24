Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,166.11

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,166.11 ($15.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,412.40 ($18.45). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,376.80 ($17.99), with a volume of 9,104,311 shares.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,740.83 ($22.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,348.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.45%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

