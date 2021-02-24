Royce & Associates LP Acquires 198,480 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 178.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 122,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.92.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

