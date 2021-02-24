Royce & Associates LP Buys 170,251 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,251 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.50% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

