Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.25% of Avaya worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

