Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ennis were worth $19,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBF opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $515.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

