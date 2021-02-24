RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 9.1%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.90. 1,153,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 959,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Get RPC alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 302,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 391,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the period. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 426,084 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.