Ruffer LLP Buys Shares of 35,000 Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Performance Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Performance Shipping stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. 73,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,868. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77. Performance Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.80.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

