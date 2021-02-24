Ruffer LLP Has $55.34 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.9% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.18% of Aflac worth $55,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after acquiring an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. 44,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,031. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

