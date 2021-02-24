Ruffer LLP Purchases New Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 378,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.54% of Despegar.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 761,076 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $10,233,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 217,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 89,465 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,764. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $956.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $14.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

