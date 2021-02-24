Ruffer LLP Reduces Stock Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 494,989 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,038. The firm has a market cap of $647.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.2719 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

