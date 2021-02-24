Ruffer LLP Sells 1,746,890 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,589,982 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,746,890 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up 6.6% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $195,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 27.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,988. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

