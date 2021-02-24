Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,248 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,194 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Bancolombia worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,315,000 after buying an additional 722,071 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 375,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,097,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bancolombia stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

