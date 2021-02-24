Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 141.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after buying an additional 447,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,325,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

