Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,051 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Zillow Group worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,804,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

