Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,392,984 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,392,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Landec were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Landec by 462.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $390,403.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $224,844. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $329.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.