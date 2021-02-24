Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,733 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Shares of CSOD opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $55.88.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.