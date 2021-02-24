SALT Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and $82,462.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00736128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00039019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

