Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Insider Kevin Gallagher Sells 340,000 Shares

Santos Limited (ASX:STO) insider Kevin Gallagher sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.93 ($4.95), for a total value of A$2,357,560.00 ($1,683,971.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$4.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Santos’s payout ratio is -58.48%.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

