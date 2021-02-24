SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $128.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pritchard Capital cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in SAP by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in SAP by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.60. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

