Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of SAR opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $27.52.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 77.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

