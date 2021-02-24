Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIS. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.94. The firm has a market cap of C$883.91 million and a P/E ratio of 31.26. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76.

Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

