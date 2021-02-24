SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-10.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.172-2.212 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,530. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.07 and a 200 day moving average of $290.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,658.49 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

