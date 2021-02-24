Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,408,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after buying an additional 59,003 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,563 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 859,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 589,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the period.

FNDX traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. 6,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,944. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96.

