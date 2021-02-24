Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.