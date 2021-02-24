Scotiabank Increases Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to $20.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SISXF stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Savaria has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.06.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

