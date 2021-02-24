Scott L. Carlton Sells 1,150 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.15.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 580.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.