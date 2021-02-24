SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

