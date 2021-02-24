SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 296.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $90,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

