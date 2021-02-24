SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

