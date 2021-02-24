SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $159.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $160.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.26 and a 200 day moving average of $131.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

