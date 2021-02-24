SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTAC. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,932,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 221,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

BATS TTAC opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04.

